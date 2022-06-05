Delhi Congress passes resolution asking Rahul to take charge of party

-
The Delhi Congress on Sunday unanimously passed a resolution requesting Rahul Gandhi to take over as the party president, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Anil Kumar said.
The resolution was taken at a two-day Nav Sankalp Shivir', he said.
The resolution said that only a leader like Rahul Gandhi can further strengthen and rejuvenate the Congress in, what it termed as, challenging times for the party.
Congress candidate for Rajinder Nagar by-election Prem Lata also attended the Nav Sankalp Shivir, and it was resolved that Congress workers from the grass-root level to top leadership, will go to the local people and expose the misgovernance and corruption of the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party governments to ensure her victory, Anil Kumar said.
He said that it was gratifying to see that many senior leaders have volunteered to manage booth tables and mobilize people's support for the Congress candidate.
Besides Kumar, Delhi Congress In-charge Shaktisinh Gohil, former MPs Ramesh Kumar and Udit Raj, former Delhi ministers Haroon Yusuf, Dr Kiran Walia, and Narendra Nath attended the event.
