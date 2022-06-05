BJP suspends spokesperson Nupur Sharma, expels Naveen Jindal from party

The on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupura Sharma from the party following her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad which had ignited protests from Muslim groups.

The party also expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal, who heads its Delhi media, from the party, saying that his views on social media vitiate communal harmony and are in violation of its fundamental beliefs.

"Your primary membership is immediately terminated and you are expelled from the party," a communication from its Delhi president Adesh Gupta said.

A communication to Sharma from the party's disciplinary committee said she has expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of its constitution.

"Pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities, assignments if any, with immediate effect," it said.

