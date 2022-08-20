Delhi excise policy: CBI has proof of govt-liquor mafia nexus, says BJP MP

-
BJP MP from West Delhi, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, claimed on Friday that the CBI has concrete proof that the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi formulated the new excise policy in nexus with the liquor mafia and indulged in corruption worth crores of rupees.
"The producer of this much trumpeted policy is CM Arvind Kejriwal himself. Meetings used to be held at the Oberoi Hotel to formulate this policy, in which representatives of the liquor mafia used to discuss the matter with Manish Sisodia and other concerned officials," Verma alleged at a press briefing on Friday, after the CBI raided the residence of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia here.
Verma also claimed that the CBI has got some solid evidence about this huge scam, adding that many of the people concerned with formulating the excise policy have even become government approvers.
In such a scenario, the so-called honesty of the Kejriwal government stands exposed, he said.
Taking a dig at Kejriwal, Verma said he may not be a successful Chief Minister, but he certainly is a successful future-teller.
"Kejriwal already knew what would be the end result of this scam. Therefore, he had already declared that after Health Minister Satyendar Jain, it would be Manish Sisodia's turn to go to jail, and he is proving to be right now," said Verma.
The BJP MP also claimed that it was Kejriwal who decided and fixed the commission rates as he knew the tricks of the trade being a former IRS officer.
He alleged that due to this, the commission on liquor was raised from 2.5 per cent to 12.5 per cent.
Meanwhile, former Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party contested the elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand and other states with the same money that it received as commission worth crores of rupees from the excise policy scam.
Addressing the briefing, he expressed apprehension that it may well be a case of converting black money into white. The CBI should investigate the matter keeping this in mind, he said.
"Kejriwal withdrew the new excise policy due to the pressure of BJP's mass movement. If the liquor policy was right, they should have welcomed every inquiry.
"Kejriwal said all the ministers of Delhi government are alleging that this is a ploy to stop the Delhi model of education and health. When the issue is excise policy, why is he talking about education and health," Tiwari asked.
--IANS
avr/arm
