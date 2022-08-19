BJP tactics to threaten opposition: TMC on CBI raid at Sisodia residence

-
The Trinamool Congress on Friday condemned the CBI raids at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence, and alleged that such moves are a part of the BJP's designs to intimidate the opposition across the country.
The CBI on Friday carried out searches at the residences of Manish Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna, and 19 other locations, after registering an FIR for alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year.
Sisodia has maintained that conspiracies will not break him nor deter his resolve to continue to work for good education.
"The raids are an attempt to intimidate and threaten the opposition. Manish Sisodia is the deputy chief minister of Delhi, and the central agencies are trying to harass him on the orders of their political masters. The BJP is doing the same thing in all the opposition-ruled states," senior TMC leader and MP Sougata Roy said.
TMC MP Santanu Sen claimed that the central probe agencies are silent when it comes to taking action against those BJP leaders who face allegations of corruption.
The ruling party in West Bengal has been rocked by the recent arrests of former minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with a school jobs scam, and Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in an alleged cattle scam - by the ED and CBI, respectively.
