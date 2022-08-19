CBI raids: Skeletons in AAP cupboard in Punjab as well, says SAD's Majithia

-
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday said skeletons in AAP closets will tumble out, lashing out at the party as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia faced a CBI raid.
Majithia linked the Delhi government's now abandoned excise policy to the one being followed in Punjab, which too has an Aam Aadmi Party government.
Skeletons are likely to tumble out of cupboards as the flawed monopolistic Delhi excise policy was implemented in Punjab also, he told reporters at Baba Bakala, without elaborating.
Majithia also appealed to the Centre for the release of the Sikh prisoners who are lodged in jails even after the expiry of their term.
He claimed the AAP government in Punjab had not fulfilled its election promises.
Punjabis were first betrayed by the Congress. Now the AAP government is also following in their footsteps and is refusing to implement its promise to give Rs 1,000 per month to all women and regularize contractual employees, besides providing jobs to the youth," he said.
He claimed the state government was doing nothing to help the common man who faced the brunt of inflation. It has refused to reduce the state VAT on petrol and diesel," he said.
He said sugarcane farmers were suffering because their dues were not being paid by the mills and the state assured price (SAP) of sugarcane was less than that in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
The CBI on Friday carried out searches at several locations, including Manish Sisodia's home, after registering an FIR in connection with the abandoned Delhi excise policy.
The SAD leader reiterated his party's stand on Bandi Singhs, saying they had the right to return to their families.
"It is unfortunate that the Sikh detainees are still incarcerated despite having completed the full tenure of their life sentences, he said.
