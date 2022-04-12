Delhi govt will send elderly living in old age homes on 'tirth yatra': CM

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government will send senior citizens living in old age homes in the capital on pilgrimage free of cost.
The chief minister inaugurated the capital's fourth old age home "Baba Sahab Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Senior Citizen Home" at Kanti Nagar in East Delhi here.
"We hope our elderly never have to leave their home. But even if they have to due to some reason, we will do our best to make them happy. We will give them a homely environment here," he said.
He said Delhi has four old age homes now and five more will be ready soon.
Altogether, these nine facilities will be able to accommodate 1,000 senior citizens, the chief minister said.
"The Delhi government sends senior citizens on 'tirth yatra'. The yatra could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic outbreak. But it has restarted now. We will send all senior citizens from old age homes on tirth yatra," he said.
Under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, senior citizens of Delhi can go on pilgrimages at the government's expense.
"I pray to god we do not have to build such homes, that the elderly get love in their home. But in case someone needs care, do not worry. I am your son and I will take care of you," the CM added.
Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said a fifth facility for senior citizens is coming up in Paschim Vihar and will be ready in three months.
