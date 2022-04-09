CM Khattar discusses preparations for Haryana civic polls with BJP MPs

-
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday held a meeting with BJP MPs from the state in the national capital to discuss the preparations for civic polls and organizational issues in the state.
Along with CM Khattar, Haryana BJP President Om Prakash Dhankar, and MPs including Krishna Pal Gurjar, Ramesh Kaushik, Arvind Pandey, Dushyant Gautam DP Vats and others were present in the meeting.
"We have discussed the upcoming municipal corporation elections and Panchayati Raj polls. There are some municipal bodies in every parliamentary constituency," the state BJP president told ANI after the meeting.
Speaking about the preparation of civil polls in Haryana, he said that Mahila Morcha is trying to bring one lakh new members while Yuva Morcha is also engaged in the work.
He also informed that BJP National chief JP Nadda will inaugurate the BJP office in Gurugram on April 14.
"We have already discussed the ongoing standoff between Punjab and Haryana after both the State Assemblies passed resolutions claiming their right on Chandigarh," Dhankar said.
Further, the Haryana BJP chief took a swipe at Aam Aadmi Party saying that it has won the Punjab Assembly elections under the pretext of exaggerated promises made to the public, adding the newly-elected government does not have enough resources to fulfil those commitments.
Row over Chandigarh came to the fore after the Punjab Assembly last week passed a resolution reiterating the state's claim on Chandigarh. The move was made after the decision of the Central Government to implement Central Service Rules on Chandigarh employees.
In an attempt to counter the resolution passed by Punjab Vidhan Sabha last week staking a claim on Chandigarh, the Haryana Assembly Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution moved by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a special session of the Assembly convened Tuesday.
