Did not join Trinamool for retirement benefits, I feel born again: Faleiro

Former Goa Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress vice president Luizinho Faleiro on Thursday rebutted Congress's allegations that he joined the West Bengal-based political outfit in September for "retirement benefits".

Faleiro, who addressed a press conference in Panaji after filing his nomination for a Rajya Sabha seat from West Bengal, claimed that instead of retirement, joining the Trinamool made him feel like he was "born again".

"Luizinho Faleiro has not come for a retirement package, Luizinho Faleiro is born again," he told reporters, when asked about a charge levelled by All India Congress Committee Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, that he quit the Congress in September this year for retirement benefits. "I have taken a new rebirth to fight the vultures circling in the skies of Goa," he also said.

Faleiro also said that the Congress in Goa had no right to accuse the Trinamool Congress of trying to divide the "secular vote".

"What division are you talking about, you are in the wholesale business of not only selling votes but selling MLAs. What right do you have to tell the people 'give us votes'? These people (Congress) are not the custodian of secular votes," Faleiro said.

"Trinamool has not come here to divide votes. Trinamool has come to Goa to ensure that Goans get a good voice in Parliament and a good governance, which they richly deserve," he added.

Faleiro also said that for the upcoming Assembly polls, the Trinamool would focus on the Goa model and not import a model, either from Delhi or Gujarat or West Bengal.

