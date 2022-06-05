Disgruntled Cong MLAs meet Gehlot, likely to accompany CM to Udaipur

-
ALSO READ
Gehlot presents agri Budget; proposes Rs 5K cr for CM Krishak Saathi Yojana
Collective efforts needed to revive Congress, bring it back to power: Pilot
Rajasthan Budget: Tourism gets industry status; CM promises 100,000 jobs
'Akhand Bharat': Gehlot asks if India is not united now
Rajasthan allows proposal to do away with job interviews for most services
-
A group of Congress MLAs, who had expressed resentment with the party and government, met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence late on Saturday night and held discussions, party sources said on Sunday.
Rajendra Gudha, Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Lakhan Meena, (BSP turned Congress MLAs), Girraj Singh Malinga and Khiladi Lal Bairwa met Gehlot, the sources said.
Discussions were held on matters related to the MLAs, the sources said.
The sources said these MLAs are likely to go to Udaipur along with the chief minister on Sunday.
Gehlot is set to visit Udaipur on Sunday to meet his party MLAs and Independents who have been housed in a hotel amid fears of horse-trading ahead of election on four seats of the Rajya Sabha in the state on June 10.
The chief minister was scheduled to visit Udaipur on Saturday but the tour was postponed.
At present, around 90 MLAs, including 11 of the 13 Independents, are lodged in the hotel in Udaipur.
The Congress has a total of 108 MLAs, including six BSP legislators who had merged with the party. Of the six, only one is present in Udaipur as of now.
Some of them had expressed resentment with the Congress and the government, and had stayed back in Jaipur.
The Congress has fielded three candidates -- Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala and Pramod Tiwari, while the BJP has nominated former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari and supported media baron Subhash Chandra who has filed nomination as an Independent.
Congress leaders claim support of 126 MLAs, including 108 of the party. It requires a total of 123 votes to win three seats.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU