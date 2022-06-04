No need to fear 'repression', says NCP's Sharad Pawar to BJP's rivals

-
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the BJP was harbouring a misconception that its political rivals will "surrender" when faced with probe agencies, but there was no need to fear such tactics.
The former Union minister was replying to a question, during a public interview here, about alleged misuse of central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate by the BJP government.
"What they are doing is not right. They think political opponents will surrender. Remember, I had got the ED's notice. I decided to go to the ED's office the next morning, and their officials came to my place and requested me not to go there," Pawar said.
"If we are strong and truthful, then there is no need to be afraid of repression. We need to stand up to them," he said.
Without naming the BJP, he further said its leaders have not faced any struggles in life, and they think that like them, others too have never faced any difficulties (and will therefore give in when put under pressure).
Two leaders of Pawar's party, Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, are in jail at present after being charged in money laundering cases.
Speaking at the same event, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said if the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra continued, then "the state will have the power to change the situation in the country."
After he was named in a money-laundering case by the ED in connection with an alleged scam at the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank just before the state Assembly polls in 2019, Pawar had announced that he would visit the agency's office in Mumbai even though it had not summoned him yet.
He later dropped the plan when senior police officials requested him not to visit the ED office as it may create a law and order situation.
