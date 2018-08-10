JUST IN
Venkaiah Naidu expunges remarks made by PM Modi in Rajya Sabha
DMK calls emergency meeting on Aug 14, Stalin may be elevated to president

All the executive members of the party have been directed to be present at the meeting

ANI  |  Chennai 

DMK leader MK Stalin breaks down while thanking the supporters after Madras High Court's verdict to allow the burial of his father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi at Marina beach, in Chennai on Wednesday
Four days after the demise of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, an emergency executive meeting of the party has been called on August 14.

The meeting will be held at the AIADMK party headquarters Anna Arivalyam in Chennai.

The announcement for the meeting was made by DMK General Secretary K Anbalagan.

All the executive members of the party have been directed to be present at the meeting.

This is going to be the first executive meeting of DMK after the demise of party chief Karunanidhi on August 7. Resolutions on the death of Karunanidhi and important decisions are expected to be passed in the upcoming executive meeting.

There is also a wide speculation and expectations that Karunanidhi's younger son MK Stalin will be elevated to the post of the party President. Presently, Stalin is holding the post of working president in the party.

The call to hold the meeting was taken after Stalin met senior party leaders.
First Published: Fri, August 10 2018. 16:50 IST

