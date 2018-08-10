DMK calls emergency meeting on Aug 14, Stalin may be elevated to president

Four days after the demise of (DMK) president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, an emergency executive meeting of the party has been called on August 14.

The meeting will be held at the AIADMK party headquarters Anna Arivalyam in Chennai.

The announcement for the meeting was made by General Secretary K Anbalagan.

All the executive members of the party have been directed to be present at the meeting.

This is going to be the first executive meeting of after the demise of party chief Karunanidhi on August 7. Resolutions on the death of Karunanidhi and important decisions are expected to be passed in the upcoming executive meeting.

There is also a wide speculation and expectations that Karunanidhi's younger son MK will be elevated to the post of the party President. Presently, is holding the post of working president in the party.

The call to hold the meeting was taken after met senior party leaders.