Don't stop MPLAD funds, take full salary instead: TMC at meeting with PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi must not suspend MPLAD funds as it would impact development works at the grassroots level, said leader Sudip Bandopadhyay, referring to money given to lawmakers to spend in their constituencies.

Bandopadhyay spoke to the prime minister during a video-conference with floor leaders of different parties in Parliament to discuss the situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic and the government's efforts to contain the fast-spreading virus in the country.

"I have requested the prime minister for a financial moratorium for West Bengal and to give the financial package of Rs 25,000 crore as demanded by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. I have also requested him not to suspend the MPLAD funds and told him that we are ready to give away our full salary," he said.





The Union cabinet approved an ordinance on Monday to reduce the salaries of the Members of Parliament (MPs) by 30 per cent for a year to contribute to the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI) to help fight Covid-19. Besides, the member of parliament local area development (MPLAD) fund will remain suspended for 2020-21 and 2021-22, and the money, to the tune of Rs 7,900 crore, will be transferred to the CFI.

The cabinet also approved a temporary suspension of the MPLAD (Member of Parliament Local Area Development) funds scheme during 2020-21 and 2021-22, and said it will be used for managing health services and the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.



The had earlier said it would not attend Wednesday's meeting with the prime minister, but subsequently, changed its decision.

On the export of hydroxychloroquine, Bandopadhyay said the has conveyed its opinion that the medicine should be shipped to other countries only after it is ensured that India has an adequate supply to serve its own needs.