Drop 'juvenile insistence' on metro rail carshed at Aarey: Cong to Fadnavis

The Mumbai Congress on Monday said it strongly opposed the construction of the metro rail carshed in green lung Aarey, with city unit chief Bhai Jagtap urging the Union government and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to drop their "juvenile insistence" on going ahead with the plan.
One of the first decisions taken by the Eknath Shinde government was to allow construction of the carshed for Metro Line 3 at Aarey, a move that has met with opposition from environmental activists and some political parties, overturning the previous government's plan to build it at Kanjurmarg.
Issuing a release during the day, Jagtap said the Congress would oppose the plan to build the carshed for Colaba-Seepz Metro Line 3 in Aarey.
"The Aarey forest is the breath of Mumbai. It is the lung of Mumbai. By destroying the forest and cutting down trees, the BJP government at the Centre and Devendra Fadnavis are doing juvenile insistence to set up a metro carshed there," Jagtap said.
"This is a project that destroys the environment. It is being opposed at all levels. Mumbaikars don't want this project in Aarey. The metro carshed should come up in Kanjurmarg," the Congress leader added.
After becoming the chief minister in 2019, Uddhav Thackeray had shifted the carshed site to Kanjurmarg, though the land parcel is embroiled in a legal dispute as both the Centre and the state have claimed ownership.
