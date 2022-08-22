DTC bus procurement: Delhi BJP accuses Kejriwal of diverting attention

-
ALSO READ
DTC, DMRC ink MoU to develop state-of-the-art bus terminals: Report
16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Kullu; PM Modi announces ex-gratia
Delhi govt forms committee to look into incidents of fire in DTC buses
Govt data shows surge in people dying without any medical attention in 2020
12 dead as Maharashtra-bound bus falls into Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh
-
The BJP on Sunday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his tweet which cited a news story on a "clean chit" given to his government in the alleged irregularities in DTC bus procurement, saying a CBI probe is underway.
BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, who had raised the matter of alleged corruption in DTC bus procurement and maintenance contracts, charged Kejriwal of creating an alibi for his government.
"The news story tweeted by Kejriwal was dated back to July 10, 2021. It was aimed at diverting attention from the ongoing CBI probe into the alleged corruption in DTC bus procurement and maintenance contracts," Gupta claimed in a press conference.
Gupta stated he was even called by the CBI on January 27 to record his statement in a complaint lodged by him in the case.
"Chief Minister Kejriwal tried to hide facts by tweeting a source-based news, which has no basis today as the matter is already under investigation," the BJP leader said.
The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry over allegations of alleged corruption in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi government, officials said on Sunday.
The enquiry was registered on a reference of the Union Home Ministry, they said.
The Delhi government had refuted the "allegations" of corruption in the bus procurement and accused the BJP-led central government of "harassing" it by using the CBI.
The matter of "corruption" in annual maintenance contract (AMC) of the bus procurement by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was raised by the BJP in the Delhi assembly in March last year.
A three-member committee formed by former lieutenant governor Anil Baijal in June last year had found procedural "flaws" in the AMC and recommended scrapping it.
The L-G had referred the matter to the MHA for its consideration, the officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU