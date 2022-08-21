Whole country wants Kejriwal to become next PM, says Manish Sisodia

-
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal becoming the next prime minister is not an individual's ambition but the whole country wants it, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Sunday, days after the CBI raided his residence in over alleged irregularities in the excise policy.
"Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko" (One chance to Kejriwal) has become a national level talk, Sisodia said in an interview with the PTI.
"People see Kejriwal as an alternative to Modi in 2024 because he talks about health, education and employment," said Sisodia, who is one of the accused in a case registered by the CBI into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.
"The BJP, CBI, Lt Governor and Delhi Chief Secretary, all have single motive to stop Kejriwal otherwise, the 2024 (Lok Sabha polls) will slip out of their (BJP) hands," said Sisodia.
The CBI raided 31 locations on Friday, including Sisodia's house, in connection with its probe in the excise policy.
Sisodia said he is not against investigation, but demanded the CBI should also investigate "excise revenue of Rs 10, 000 crore being stolen every year in Gujarat".
"it is a dry state and people are dying by consuming spurious liquor. This should also be probed," he said.
He also added there should be a probe why there was cave-in at the Bundelkhand Expressway just five days after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"If the BJP-led Centre has interest in probing scam in excise policy, it should investigate who was behind conspiracy to change former LG's stand two days before its implementation?," Sisodia said.
