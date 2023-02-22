JUST IN
First time, non-Thackeray holds Shiv Sena reins, CM Shinde is chief leader
Filing cases against rivals sign of a coward, weak person: Manish Sisodia
Meghalaya polls: Rahul Gandhi to address his maiden rally in Shillong today
Ahead of Cong's plenary session, election for Priyanka, fee hike on charts
Just like Rafale in 2018, Congress' attack on Adani issue will fail again
Gehlot alleges Union min's involvement in Sanjivani Credit Society scam
Income main criteria for beneficiaries in Parivar Pehchan Patra: Khattar
Ahead of MCD meeting, BJP claims anything can happen in mayor election
Punjab branding Ayushman Bharat centres as Mohalla Clinics: Health Minstry
Pledge to use mother tongue more: Amit Shah on Int'l Mother Language Day
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Meghalaya polls: Rahul Gandhi to address his maiden rally in Shillong today
icon-arrow-left
First time, non-Thackeray holds Shiv Sena reins, CM Shinde is chief leader
Business Standard

Filing cases against rivals sign of a coward, weak person: Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the more cases will be filed against AAP leaders, following the MHA's sanction to the CBI to prosecute him in a case of alleged collection of "political intelligence"

Topics
Manish Sisodia | Aam Aadmi Party | national politics

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shimla: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, in Shimla, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)(

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the more AAP will grow, the more cases will be filed against its leaders, following the MHA's sanction to the CBI to prosecute him in a case of alleged collection of "political intelligence".

In a communication to the principal secretary to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, the home ministry said the sanction to prosecute Sisodia was granted under Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

"Filing cases against one's rivals is a sign of a weak and coward person. The more AAP will grow, the more cases will be filed against us," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Early this month, the CBI had said it found in its preliminary inquiry that the feedback unit (FBU) set up by the Delhi government to check corruption allegedly collected "political intelligence" and the agency recommended that an FIR be registered against Sisodia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Manish Sisodia

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 11:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU