PM says street agitations against legislature's decisions road to 'anarchy'
EC's show-cause notice to Adityanath for 'biryani to terrorists' remark

The poll panel has asked Adityanath to respond to the notice before 5 pm on Friday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Yogi Adityanath
The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his alleged 'biryani for terrorist' remarks.

The poll panel has asked him to respond to the notice before 5 pm on Friday.

The EC said, prima facie, by making such remarks the senior BJP leader has violated provisions of the model code of conduct enforced for the February 8 Delhi assembly polls.

Adityanath had made this remark during a speech here on February 1.
First Published: Thu, February 06 2020. 19:31 IST

