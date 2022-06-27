ED summons a 'conspiracy', won't take Guwahati route: Sanjay Raut

-
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena ready for both street and legal fight, says Sanjay Raut
ED summons Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in money laundering case
Discussions with Eknath Shinde positive: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Aaditya Thackeray to pitch Shiv Sena's ideology ahead of phase 5 UP polls
Disqualify 12 rebel MLAs, says Shiv Sena to Maharashtra Assembly Dy Speaker
-
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday dubbed the Enforcement Directorate's summons issued to him as a "conspiracy" and said even if he is killed, he will not resort to the Guwahati route taken by rebel MLAs from Maharashtra.
The ED has summoned Raut on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl', officials said.
The development comes as the Shiv Sena battles rebellion from a group of its MLAs, who are camping in Assam's Guwahati city, putting a question mark on the future of Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
"I just got to know that the ED has sent me a notice. Major developments are taking place in Maharashtra. We all are Shiv Sainiks of (Sena founder) Balasaheb. This is a conspiracy. Even if I am beheaded, I will not take the Guwahati route," Raut said in a tweet in Marathi and tagged BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.
The Rajya Sabha member also dared the ED to arrest him.
Sanjay Raut's brother MLA Sunil Raut claimed the ED summons were to scare the parliamentarian as he has been opposing the BJP.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU