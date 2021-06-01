'Ego prevailed over public service': Dhankhar on Mamata skipping PM meet

-
ALSO READ
Why was Amit Shah silent during Hathras rape case: Mamata hits back
West Bengal: Bitter war of words between Banerjee, Adhikaris in Nandigram
After Suvendu's 'outsider' barb, Mamata rents two houses in Nandigram
All eyes on Nandigram in second phase of West Bengal Assembly elections
EC rejects Mamata's claim of disruption of polling at Nandigram booth
-
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep
Dhankhar on Tuesday stirred fresh controversy by saying "ego prevailed over public service" on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipping Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting to review post-cyclone damages on May 28.
Dhankhar said the chief minister had called him before the meeting at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district and indicated that she won't attend it if Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is present in it.
"Constrained by false narrative to put record straight: On May 27 at 2316 hrs CM @MamataOfficial messaged 'may I talk? urgent'," Dhankhar tweeted.
"Thereafter on phone indicated boycott by her & officials of PM Review Meet #CycloneYaas if LOP @SuvenduWB attends it. Ego prevailed over Public service," he said in another Twitter post.
Besides Adhikary, Dhankhar and BJP MP Debosree Chaudhuri were present at the meeting.
The chief minister said she skipped the meeting because "a BJP MLA has no locus to be present in a PM-CM meeting". Adhikari has defeated Banerjee in Nandigram seat in the recent assembly elections.
In a letter to the prime minister on Monday, Banerjee had written, "I wanted to have a quiet word with you, a meeting between the PM and the CM as usual. You, however, revised the structure of the meeting to include a local MLA from your party and I am of the view that he had no locus to be present in a PM-CM meeting."
Banerjee had also mentioned in the letter that she had no objection to the presence of the governor and other Union ministers in the meeting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU