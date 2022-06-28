Shinde hails Hindutva's victory as SC stays disqualification of rebel MLAs

Rebel MLA Eknath Shinde on Monday said the Supreme Court's move to stay disqualifications of him and other dissident Sena lawmakers was the victory of Bal Thackeray's and the ideals of his mentor Anand Dighe.

The top court has kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the till July 11 and sought responses to pleas by rebel questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification.

Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, while issuing a disqualification notice, had asked the 16 rebels, including Shinde, to respond by 5.30 pm June 27 on why they should not be disqualified under the . Now, a vacation bench of SC comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala has allowed them to reply by July 12.



The SC also refused to pass any interim order on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led that there should not be any floor test in the Assembly. The SC told the that they could always approach it in case of illegality.

The faction war in triggered the political turbulence in Maharashtra after Minister Eknath Shinde flew to Surat with some and then to Guwahati, where Shinde claimed to have the support of 38 of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs, which is more than two-thirds of the party's strength in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Almost 40 are camping with Shinde in a Guwahati hotel; however, as per media reports, nearly 20 of them are in touch with CM Thackeray as some are against a merger with the .

Thackeray handed over portfolios of nine rebel Maharashtra ministers to other ministers on Monday. Shiv Sena, which heads the ruling MVA alliance in Maharashtra, now has four cabinet ministers, including CM Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab and Subhash Desai. Barring Aaditya Thackeray, the rest three are MLCs.

After the SC's order, it is more likely that the rebel MLAs will now push for a floor test in the to prove the minority of the ruling MVA alliance.