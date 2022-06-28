Shinde hails Hindutva's victory as SC stays disqualification of rebel MLAs

-
ALSO READ
SC to hear Sena MLA Eknath Shinde's plea against disqualification notice
'Ready to quit', says Uddhav Thackeray; Eknath Shinde claims 46 MLAs
Latest news LIVE updates: India logs 11,793 new Covid cases, 27 deaths
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde, other Sena MLAs reach Guwahati
Uddhav's attempt to get reins back in the pale shadow of Balasaheb's legacy
-
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde on Monday said the Supreme Court's move to stay disqualifications of him and other dissident Sena lawmakers was the victory of Bal Thackeray's Hindutva and the ideals of his mentor Anand Dighe.
The top court has kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly till July 11 and sought responses to pleas by rebel MLAs questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification.
Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, while issuing a disqualification notice, had asked the 16 rebels, including Shinde, to respond by 5.30 pm June 27 on why they should not be disqualified under the anti-defection law. Now, a vacation bench of SC comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala has allowed them to reply by July 12.
Also Read: Sanjay Raut 'blue-eyed boy' of NCP, set to finish off Shiv Sena: Rebel MLA
The SC also refused to pass any interim order on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government that there should not be any floor test in the Assembly. The SC told the Maharashtra government that they could always approach it in case of illegality.
The faction war in Shiv Sena triggered the political turbulence in Maharashtra after Minister Eknath Shinde flew to Surat with some MLAs and then to Guwahati, where Shinde claimed to have the support of 38 of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs, which is more than two-thirds of the party's strength in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
Almost 40 MLAs are camping with Shinde in a Guwahati hotel; however, as per media reports, nearly 20 of them are in touch with CM Thackeray as some are against a merger with the BJP.
Thackeray handed over portfolios of nine rebel Maharashtra ministers to other ministers on Monday. Shiv Sena, which heads the ruling MVA alliance in Maharashtra, now has four cabinet ministers, including CM Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab and Subhash Desai. Barring Aaditya Thackeray, the rest three are MLCs.
After the SC's order, it is more likely that the rebel MLAs will now push for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly to prove the minority of the ruling MVA alliance.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU