Enforcing ban on extremist outfits will not eliminate communalism: CPI(M)

Amid reports of the Centre planning to include Popular Front of India in the list of terror outfits, Kerala's ruling CPI(M) on Monday said such a measure will not help eliminate activities of extremist organisations.
Addressing a public meeting organised by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) at nearby Kattakkada, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan argued that enforcing a ban on extremist organisations will further strengthen communalism.
"An extremist organisation cannot be eliminated through a ban. If action is taken against only one part of extremism, it will further strengthen communalism," he said.
He alleged that both majority and minority communal outfits were targeting the ruling Left in the state.
Govindan's statement comes amid growing demand for enforcing a ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) following last week's raids and arrest of the outfit leaders by multi-agency teams, spearheaded by NIA, at 93 locations in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.
Kerala, where the PFI has some strong pockets, accounted for the maximum number of 22 arrests.
The arrests were made by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and police forces of the states concerned.
First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 08:57 IST
