EPS' interim General Secy post invalid, I must be made leader: Sasikala

Expelled AIADMK leader and late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa's close aide, V.K. Sasikala on Tuesday said that the post of interim General Secretary created for K. Palaniswami (EPS) is invalid and that she should be made the leader of the party.
She was speaking to reporters at Pudukottai amid her tour across the state to garner support for her re-entry to politics.
Sasikala said that the cadres of the AIADMK must give a fitting response to EPS for having assumed the office of the interim General Secretary by violating party rules. She also said that he does not have any authority to expel O. Panneerselvam (OPS) when his own post is invalid.
She said that the General Council Meeting of July 11 was invalid as "it was convened arbitrarily by people with selfish motives".
"The wish of the party cadres is that I become the General Secretary and only someone chosen by the cadres can become the party General Secretary."
She also said that during the period of Jayalalithaa, the party treasurer used to read out the financial statements of the party and in the meeting held "arbitrarily" on July 11, it was not OPS, the party treasurer who had read out the statements, which was not correct. She said that this was another reason to state the General Council meeting was invalid.
The former interim general secretary said that the people of the state and the cadres of the AIADMK are pained at the sealing of the party office and EPS will have to answer this to the party cadre in the days to come.
