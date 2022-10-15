JUST IN
Congress youngsters with me, seniors backing Kharge: Shashi Tharoor
Eradicating corruption is Haryana govt's utmost priority: CM Khattar
50 BJP women cadres arrested for trying to show black flags to DMK MP Raja
BJP govt failing to give security to Kashmiri Pandits, says Congress
No action from Modi on 40% commission: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
BJP has failed to provide security to Kashmiri Pandits: Mehbooba Mufti
BJP became largest party because of leaders like M L Khurana: J P Nadda
BJP became largest party because of leaders like Madan Khurana: Nadda
Try to hold an election of your own first: Tharoor slams BJP's Malviya
Nation facing challenges from fascist forces, Gehlot slams RSS-BJP
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
50 BJP women cadres arrested for trying to show black flags to DMK MP Raja
Congress youngsters with me, seniors backing Kharge: Shashi Tharoor
Business Standard

Eradicating corruption is Haryana govt's utmost priority: CM Khattar

Eradicating corruption is the Haryana government's utmost priority and concrete steps have been taken in that direction, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday.

Topics
Haryana Government | Manohar Lal Khattar | Haryana

Press Trust of India  |  Gurugram 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Eradicating corruption is the Haryana government's utmost priority and concrete steps have been taken in that direction, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday.

He was speaking at a function organised in his honour at Nayagaon village here. He said that eight years ago, when he took over, no one in the state could have thought corruption can be eradicated.

"But today, 'Bhrashtachar ka Kaal, Manohar Lal (Manohar Lal is a slayer of corruption)' has become the slogan of the public," he said. "Removing corruption from roots is the utmost priority of the government. Concrete steps have been taken in this direction."

Khattar said he has made power a means to serve people and dedicated efforts are being made to raise the living standard of the poor through government schemes.

"Efforts are also being made to resolve all pending grievances (of people)," he said.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Dharamdev of Pataudi Hari Mandir Ashram and Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh also attended the function.

Khattar said Gurugram has made a place for itself as an iconic city on the global map. Among the 500 fortune companies of the world, 400 have set up their offices in Gurugram and it has now become an international city, he said.

"Damdama Lake is being developed near Nayagaon. It will also boost tourism in this area and people will be greatly benefit from this. In addition, work is underway on the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project. The Shatabdi train should have stoppages at Sohna, Panchgaon," he said.

He said he is not making any new announcements in view of the model code of conduct enforced due to Panchayat elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Haryana Government

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 22:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU