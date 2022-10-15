Eradicating corruption is Haryana govt's utmost priority: CM Khattar

Eradicating is the government's utmost priority and concrete steps have been taken in that direction, Chief Minister said on Saturday.

He was speaking at a function organised in his honour at Nayagaon village here. He said that eight years ago, when he took over, no one in the state could have thought can be eradicated.

"But today, 'Bhrashtachar ka Kaal, Manohar Lal (Manohar Lal is a slayer of corruption)' has become the slogan of the public," he said. "Removing from roots is the utmost priority of the government. Concrete steps have been taken in this direction."



Khattar said he has made power a means to serve people and dedicated efforts are being made to raise the living standard of the poor through government schemes.

"Efforts are also being made to resolve all pending grievances (of people)," he said.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Dharamdev of Pataudi Hari Mandir Ashram and Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh also attended the function.

Khattar said Gurugram has made a place for itself as an iconic city on the global map. Among the 500 fortune companies of the world, 400 have set up their offices in Gurugram and it has now become an international city, he said.

"Damdama Lake is being developed near Nayagaon. It will also boost tourism in this area and people will be greatly benefit from this. In addition, work is underway on the Orbital Rail Corridor project. The Shatabdi train should have stoppages at Sohna, Panchgaon," he said.

He said he is not making any new announcements in view of the model code of conduct enforced due to Panchayat elections.

