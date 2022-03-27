Eye on polls, AAP dissolves all units in Rajasthan to restructure party

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday dissolved its all units in to restructure the party organisation to prepare for the state assembly polls.

The party has started expanding its base in Congress-ruled after it formed the government in Punjab.

AAP's new election in-charge in Vinay Mishra announced the dissolution of all units, including the state executive, in a party workers' meeting at Birla Auditorium here.

From today, the state executive, all district units of Rajasthan are dissolved, Mishra, who is a legislator in Delhi, said.

He also said a membership drive will be started in the state.

We will connect people from village to village, house to house and will create a strong organisation in the state, Mishra said.

The assembly elections in Rajasthan are due by 2023 end.

Mishra targeted the ruling Congress government over unemployment and farmer loan waiver issues.

On the occasion, a large number of people joined the .

Those who joined the party included former councillors, present and former sarpanchs, people from medical, law and other professions. Besides, many people took the membership through digital platform.

The is hoping to enter Rajasthan to provide a political alternative to the people of the state which has seen either Congress or BJP rule.

Sanjay Singh, spokesperson of AAP, said, When we first entered the elections in Delhi, many people abused us but we won and formed the government. We did not compromise on the promises made to the people. In the recently concluded assembly elections in Punjab, the party registered a victory.

He said people's trust in the AAP is continuously increasing.

The people of the country have understood that the Aam Aadmi Party contests elections on issues like development, education and health whereas other parties seek votes by dividing the country on the basis of religion and caste, Singh said.

He said issues of development and public interest are of no importance to other parties.

The AAP will establish its trust among the people of Rajasthan and the results will be visible in the upcoming assembly elections.

The people here are troubled by both the Congress and the BJP and they have high hopes from the Aam Aadmi Party as an alternative, he said.

Mishra said a new party organisation would be seen soon in Rajasthan.

The Aam Aadmi Party worker will work in Rajasthan with this thinking that elections are going to be held in the state tomorrow. A three-month special membership drive is being started, he said.

Mishra said there will be an in-charge at the district level for monitoring the party affairs.

Those who perform well in the membership drive will be made the party's office bearers at the district and state levels, he said.

The Congress and the BJP dominate the in Rajasthan, which has 200 assembly constituencies and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies.

