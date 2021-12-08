Farmers' agitation has reached decisive moment: Yogendra Yadav

-
ALSO READ
Farmers hail repeal of 3 farm laws, to continue protest over other demands
At least 8 dead during violence at Uttar Pradesh farmers' protest
Repeal of farm laws victory of farmers' peaceful struggle: Punjab CM
PM should apologise to farmers for pain caused due to farm laws: Congress
Repeal of farm laws: Opposition parties hail victory of farmers
-
Ahead of the crucial meeting of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), farmer leader Yogendra Yadav said that they have reached a decisive moment in the over year-long farmers' agitation against the three central farm laws.
The meeting, which was being held on Wednesday evening, will decide the future course of the movement.
We have reached a decisive moment of this historic movement. A ray of hope has emerged at the end of the long tunnel, Yadav, who is also a member of the SKM, said at Singhu Border.
SKM, an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, is spearheading the movement against three farm laws, which have now been repealed by the Centre.
Another senior farmer leader, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, said that the SKM's five-member Committee has to take a call about ending the agitation and any decision on this will be announced after the SKM meeting.
Our leaders have to take a call about lifting the Morcha(protest). We have several kilometres long convoy and it cannot be made to go all of a sudden and we will require to plan it properly. It may take days, maybe 4-5 days, if it happens, Ugrahan said.
On Tuesday, the SKM had demanded clarification on certain points in the government's proposal, including on the precondition set for the withdrawal of "fake" cases against farmers.
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year to demand repeal of the three farm laws.
On November 29, a bill was passed in Parliament to repeal the three contentious farm laws, one of the main demands of the protesting farmers.
But the stalemate continues with the protesters demanding that the government fulfil their other demands that included a legal guarantee on MSP and withdrawal of cases against farmers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU