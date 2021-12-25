Farmers' protest to snooping scandal: 2021, the year that was in politics

Members of Congress, DMK and Shiv Sena protested in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on Parliament premises as news of snooping through Israeli spyware Pegasus rocked the monsoon session. The Pegasus spyware, said the Israeli ambassador to India, can only be sold to governments. Opposition parties staged multiple walkouts from both Houses. The agitation escalated after the Centre showed no signs of acceding to the opposition’s demand for a discussion on the matter or to institute an independent judicial probe. The protests eventually led to a near-washout of the session.

Thirteen civilians were shot dead by Assam Rifles personnel in Nagaland’s Mon district on the evening of December 5. In a case of “mistaken identity”, the personnel purportedly opened fire on the civilians, assuming them to be insurgents. As protests against the incident spread like wildfire, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed regret over the killing. The incident triggered fresh demands for the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which gives sweeping powers to security forces in the Northeastern state. In a mark of solidarity, Nagaland's famous Hornbill Festival, held in December every year, was cancelled.

The of Parliament began with Rajya Sabha chairman suspending 12 MPs from five political parties for the rest of the session for “unruly conduct” on the last day of the monsoon session in August. Marshals were called after opposition members stormed the Well of the House. The suspended MPs sat in protest outside. TMC leader Derek O’Brien became the 13th MP to be suspended after he flung the House rulebook during a discussion on Election Laws (Amendment Bill) 2021, which was subsequently passed

“Khela hobe (the game is on)” became both a battle cry and a victory slogan in West Bengal as Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief took on Prime Minister and other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders as the state went to polls. Nursing an injured foot, she decimated her opponents to lead the government for the third time in a row. And though she lost her own seat, Nandigram, her party’s landslide win has cemented her place as a leading face of the opposition. By the end of the year, the TMC entered Goa and Tripura, as Banerjee made her ambitions clear.

