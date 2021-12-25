Farmers' protest to snooping scandal: 2021, the year that was in politics

FLAGS OF RESISTANCE
Protesting the three controversial farm laws since the end of 2020 and demanding their withdrawal, farmers took out a massive tractor rally in Delhi on January 26, Republic Day. Breaking through police barricades, they climbed the ramparts of Red Fort and hoisted flags near the Tricolour. Amidst clashes, one farmer died and more than 80 policemen were injured.
TIKAIT'S EMOTIONAL APPEAL
FLAMES OF RAGE
On October 3, four farmers protesting the farm laws and a journalist were mowed down by an SUV allegedly carrying BJP workers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. The main accused in the case is Ashish Mishra, the son of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni. In the violence that followed the incident, some people were lynched and vehicles set ablaze.
WHEELCHAIR STOPS JUGGERNAUT
FACEOFF FALL OUT
After months of friction between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister of Punjab. And the old warhorse was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi. Sidhu, incidentally, was with the BJP when Amarinder became CM in 2017.
ALL’S NOT WELL
The winter session of Parliament began with Rajya Sabha chairman suspending 12 MPs from five political parties for the rest of the session for “unruly conduct” on the last day of the monsoon session in August. Marshals were called after opposition members stormed the Well of the House. The suspended MPs sat in protest outside. TMC leader Derek O’Brien became the 13th MP to be suspended after he flung the House rulebook during a discussion on Election Laws (Amendment Bill) 2021, which was subsequently passed
MODI’S KASHI YATRA
The TAKE OFF
BOTCHED OPERATION
POWER CORRIDOR
SNOOPGATE
Members of Congress, DMK and Shiv Sena protested in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on Parliament premises as news of snooping through Israeli spyware Pegasus rocked the monsoon session. The Pegasus spyware, said the Israeli ambassador to India, can only be sold to governments. Opposition parties staged multiple walkouts from both Houses. The agitation escalated after the Centre showed no signs of acceding to the opposition’s demand for a discussion on the matter or to institute an independent judicial probe. The protests eventually led to a near-washout of the session.
THE NEW CM FACES
Bhupendrabhai Patel (Gujarat), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Charanjit Singh Channi (Punjab) and Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand)
THE NEW CM FACES: SOUTH
MK Stalin (Tamil Nadu), Nadesan Krishnasamy Rangasamy (Puducherry), Basavaraj Bommai (Karnataka) and Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU