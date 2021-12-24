Sonia holds meeting with Congress MPs from poll-bound Punjab

Congress president held deliberations with the party MPs from on Thursday on the current political situation in the poll-bound state.

Though the details of what transpired at the meeting were not known, it was convened on a day when a blast took place in the Ludhiana district court complex, killing one person.

The meeting also comes in the wake of incidents of alleged sacrilege attempts at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and in Kapurthala, and the subsequent lynching of two men.

Sources said former chief minister Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Nair, who is the Congress MP from Patiala, did not attend the meeting.

It is learnt that Gandhi sought the opinion of the MPs on the party's prospects in the 2022 Assembly polls.

The meeting was held at the Congress chief's 10, Janpath residence.

