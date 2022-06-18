Farooq Abdullah withdraws name as joint opposition's presidential candidate

-
ALSO READ
Farooq hints at fighting elections in J-K together with PAGD allies
NC, PDP workers protest after detention of their leaders
Pakistan condemns conviction of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik
ED summons former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
ICHRRF officially recognises the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide, 1989-1991
-
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah Saturday withdrew his name for consideration as the joint opposition candidate for the presidential polls, saying he would like to contribute in navigating of Jammu and Kashmir which is "passing through a critical juncture".
He, however, thanked the opposition leaders for proposing his name as their candidate for the polls next month.
In a statement released by his party, the Lok Sabha member said he was honoured that his name was proposed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a possible joint opposition candidate for the office of President of India.
"Subsequent to Mamata didi proposing my name, I have received a number of calls from opposition leaders offering their support for my candidature," Abdullah said in a statement.
He said he had discussions with senior colleagues of his party and family about this "unexpected" development.
"I am deeply touched by the support that I've received and honoured to have been considered for the highest office in the country. I believe that Jammu and Kashmir is passing through a critical juncture and my efforts are required to help navigate these uncertain times," he said.
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said he believed he has a "lot more active politics ahead of me and look forward to making a positive contribution in the service of JK and the country".
"Therefore, I would like to respectfully withdraw my name from consideration and I look forward to supporting the joint opposition consensus candidate," the NC statement said, conveying his gratitude to Banerjee and all the senior leaders who offered their support.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU