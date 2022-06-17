ED questions Rahul: Congress leaders detained in Gujarat during protests

-
ALSO READ
2 Ukrainians detained by Railway Police in Assam's Karimganj district
BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi for remarks over Lord Ram
Cong MPs detained for protesting in Rahul's support released after 11 hrs
Rahul Gandhi should take charge as Congress president: Bhupesh Baghel
Congress takes out march, many detained as Rahul Gandhi appears before ED
-
The Gujarat Congress on Friday protested across the state against the Union government and the Enforcement Directorate for questioning Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.
The Congress has been protesting across the country against ED issuing summons to party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money-laundering case. Gandhi (51) had spent almost 30 hours with the ED sleuths from Monday to Wednesday during which he was questioned and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian Private Limited, promoted by the Congress, that owns the National Herald newspaper. The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian.
While the protests remained peaceful in most parts of the state, several Congress workers were detained in Vadodara and Surat for a brief period, said police.
MLAs and local leaders holding banners and placards gathered at public places in major cities and towns in all 33 districts in Gujarat in support of Gandhi, party functionaries said.
In Ahmedabad, local MLAs Shailesh Parmar, Himmatsinh Patel and Imran Khedavala led the sit-in protest at Sarangpur Circle, while in Vadodara, police detained city president Rutvij Joshi, Leader of Opposition in Vadodara Municipal Corporation Ami Ravat and 10 others for holding protests against the BJP at Race Course Circle.
Some Congress leaders in Surat city too were briefly detained for taking part in protests, they said.
On Thursday, a Congress delegation had called on Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat in Gandhinagar to register their protest against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate and police action at AICC headquarters in Delhi.
As per the party's state unit president Jagdish Thakor, the ED case against Rahul Gandhi was frivolous and was aimed at torturing and harassing him.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU