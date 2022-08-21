Father of an 'ace cricketer': KTR makes 'Parivarvad' jibe at Amit Shah

-
ALSO READ
Political temperature rises as Amit Shah set to address rally in Telangana
Telangana Congress MLA Rajgopal Reddy submits resignation to Speaker
KT Rama Rao reacts to PM Modi's 'dynastic misrule' jibe, BJP hits back
Anti-Agnipath stir indicator of unemployment crisis in India: K T Rama Rao
First batch of 15 Telangana students from Ukraine reach Hyderabad
-
TRS Working President and Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday tweeted that the father of an "ace cricketer" is visiting Telangana, in an oblique reference to Union Home Minister Amit Shah who landed here to participate in various programmes including a public meeting in Munugode.
Rama Rao further said the visiting dignitary will also "campaign for a gentleman whose brother is an MP", indirectly referring to K Rajgopal Reddy who recently resigned as MLA from Munugode Assembly constituency. Reddy is all set to join BJP and contest the bypolls whenever it is held.
"The father of an Ace cricketer who rose through the ranks & became BCCI Secretary (purely on merit) is visiting Telangana today. He will campaign for a gentleman whose brother is an MP & whose wife was an MLC contestant And he will lecture & enlighten us on Parivarvad," Rama Rao tweeted.
In a separate tweet, Rama Rao said the people of Telangana are keen to hear from Amit Shah as to why the Gujarat government decided to release the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU