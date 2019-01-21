Former Goa CM Parsekar may contest independent if BJP denies by-poll ticket

Former chief minister and senior leader Monday hinted that he could contest the upcoming Mandrem Assembly bypoll as an Independent candidate if his party refused to give him a ticket.

Mandrem and Shiroda were necessitated after and resigned from the Assembly and joined the ruling in October last year.

"I have been traditionally contesting from this constituency. Party workers want me to contest the bypoll. They feel if the does not give me a ticket, then I should stand as an Independent," Parsekar told PTI.

Parsekar said he had met BJP state general secretary Satish Dhond and asked him to carry out a survey to check the party's chances of winning Mandrem seat.

Without naming Sopte, the former CM said local party workers had not accepted the "new person".

Incidentally, Sopte, then with the Congress, had defeated Parsekar in the 2017 Assembly polls.

When contacted, BJP chief said the process to select a party candidate for Mandrem and Shiroda constituencies had not yet started.