BJP trying to destabilise my govt with negative politics: CM Gehlot

-
ALSO READ
Unable to topple Ashok Gehlot but BJP still wins in Rajasthan
BJP to move no-confidence motion against Ashok Gehlot govt in Rajasthan
Rajasthan CM Gehlot attacks BJP over late night cremation of Hathras victim
Rajasthan political crisis: CM Gehlot summons meeting of Congress MLAs
Vasundhara Raje might have helped Ashok Gehlot's Congress govt survive
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the BJP of trying to destabilise his government by resorting to negative politics by speculating on its fall and stoking fears about coronavirus pandemic.
Asserting that the BJP leaders' speculations on behalf of their central leadership reveal their anti-democratic moorings, the chief minister expressed faith in the people of Rajasthan, saying they would accept no "unethical" practices and reply to the BJP's efforts to take political mileage.
"Blinded by the greed for power, the state BJP leaders are doing negative politics by giving statements at the behest of their Central leaders about toppling the government and spreading fear about coronavirus, said Gehlot in a statement.
The BJP should know that people of Rajasthan will not accept such unethical acts and will reply to BJP''s measly efforts to take political mileage," he added.
Accusing the BJP leaders of indulging in negative politics, Gehlot said, In this era of a global pandemic, when the Rajasthan government is working along with the opposition and all sections of the society, the BJP leaders' statements are bringing down the level of politics in the state."
In his statement, Gehlot said the BJP leaders have made unrestrained remarks in the past few days about the corona management of the Rajasthan government and the future of the government.
Their negative politics has created resentment in the public against the opposition, he said.
Many senior leaders of Rajasthan's BJP have given statements that the state government will fall in coming days, he said, naming Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal among others as having made such statements.
"It is clear from these statements that the BJP is trying to destabilise the Rajasthan government on the basis of money and muscle power," he said
The BJP made similar efforts in the past, but due to the solidarity and commitment of the Congress MLAs, they had to face defeat, Gehlot added.
The BJP, which formed the government through horse-trading in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, is still frustrated by its defeat in Rajasthan, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU