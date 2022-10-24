Former Rajya Sabha member Rapolu Anand Bhaskar quits BJP, to join TRS

-
ALSO READ
Several Eknath Shindes in TRS: Telangana BJP chief hits out at KCR
Start with Gujarat if you can: TRS dares BJP to 'impose' Hindi across India
Rahul Gandhi rules out alliance with TRS, says KCR acts like a king
TRS leader distributes chickens, liquor to workers at Warangal on Dussehra
Telangana BJP chief gets trolled for 'carrying' shoes of Amit Shah
-
BJP leader in Telangana, Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar on Sunday called on TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and expressed his keenness to join the ruling party.
Bhaskar, who had served as Rajya Sabha member between 2012 and 2018 when he was in Congress, met Rao at Pragati Bhavan, the CM's camp office-cum-official residence here, TRS sources said late on Sunday night.
Expressing disappointment over the NDA government at imposing GST on handloom products, Bhaskar told Rao that he cannot tolerate this as he belonged to a family which is into handlooms, they said.
Bhaskar, a journalist by profession, informed Rao that he would quit BJP and join the TRS, they added.
The former Rajya Sabha member had resigned from Congress and joined BJP in 2019.
Bhaskar's meeting with Rao comes close on the heels of two leaders -- former Legislative Council Chairman Swamy Goud and Sravan Dasoju -- quitting BJP and joining the TRS.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 07:05 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU