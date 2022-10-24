Coimbatore cylinder blast shows state intelligence failure: TN BJP chief

Questioning the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for state intelligence failure as Coimbatore Cylinder blast, Bharatiya Janata Party President K Annamalai claimed that it was a terror attack with ISIS link.

Taking to Twitter, Annamalai said, "Coimbatore Cylinder blast is no more a 'cylinder blast'. It's a clear-cut terror act with ISIS links. Will CM Stalin come out in the open and accept this? TN Govt is hiding this info for 12 hours now. Is this not a clear failure of the state intelligence machinery and DMK Govt?"

He further claimed that some terror elements were active in the state.

"The accused who died during the course of planning this attack had clear-cut links to ISIS and was handled from outside the country. Still, some of the elements are active in TN soil. Go mercilessly after these nodes. CM M.K.Stalin, pls come out of your hiding and own your failure" he added.

The residents of Coimbatore Ukkadam woke up to the shocking news that a cylinder blast had taken place which killed one person in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Jamesa Mubin, a resident of Ukkadam.

Meanwhile, DGP Sylendra Babu, ADGP Thamarai Kannan, Intelligence IG Senthil Velan, and Special Investigation Division SP Stephen Jesupatham rushed to Coimbatore from Chennai and investigated on the spot.

DGP Sylendra Babu said that the probe had been begun and an investigation was underway.

While speaking with the media persons, DGP Sylendra Babu said, "During the search at Jamesa Mubin's residence in Kottaimedu area in Ukkadam, we have recovered chemicals like Potassium nitrate, aluminium, sulfur, which are used to make crude bombs. We have also recovered nails and ball bearing from the spot where the explosion happened. He is not affiliated with any Organizations. There is no case against the deceased person, but he has links with a few people under NIA's radar. We have identified the source of the cylinders and the car. This could not be a suicide attack. The explosion happened when the nails and bail bearing were in the car. Chemicals were in his home. We are going through his call history and enquiry the people who were in touch with him".

He further said that there was no need for the Investigation Team (NIA) so far as the investigation was going on right track.

Ukkadam is a sensitive area with a Muslim-majority population. As this blast happened near Ukkadam's famous temple, 'Kottai Eshwaran Temple' police are on high alert and security has been beefed up across Coimbatore as tomorrow is Diwali.

