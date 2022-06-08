EU agrees on common charger for portable electronic devices by 2024

-
ALSO READ
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge with 120W charging to launch in India on January 6
'India to see 48k more EV chargers with investment of Rs 14k cr in 3-4 yrs'
Apple iPhones to shun Lightning port and get USB-C in 2023: Analyst
Apple, Microsoft's electronic gadgets may stop heart devices: Researchers
Samsung ships 4 times more foldable devices in 2021 than last year
-
Chargers will be harmonized for small and medium-sized portable electronic devices by 2024 in the European Union (EU), negotiators of the European Parliament and the Council have agreed.
"By autumn 2024, USB Type-C will become the common charging port for all mobile phones, tablets and cameras in the EU," a press release from the Parliament said.
The devices affected include mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, earbuds, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers rechargeable via a wired cable, keyboards, computer mice, and portable navigation devices, Xinhua news agency reported, citing European Parliament rapporteur Alex Agius Saliba.
Laptop manufacturers will also need to conform to the new regulation, but they will benefit from an extended deadline -- 40 months after the entry into force -- to comply.
Provision on wireless charging has also been made, as it is becoming more prevalent, Agius Saliba said.
Consumers will be able to choose if they want to purchase new devices with or without a charger.
The two important benefits of the regulation, the rapporteur said, are that consumers will get a fairer deal, and so will the environment.
European consumers will be able to save up to 250 million euros ($267 million) per year on unnecessary charger purchases since they will be able to use one charger for multiple devices.
Regarding the environment, it is estimated that unused chargers generate about 11,000 tonnes of e-waste each year.
The new rule will have to be formally approved by the European Parliament and the European Council after the summer break, and then published in the EU Official Journal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU