LS likely to pass amendments to laws governing CAs, company secretaries

-
ALSO READ
SC favours CA exam in July, agrees to consider opt-out option for students
Can't tweak rules, or give undue relaxation due to Covid: SC on CA exams
Sanjay Miranka joins Poonawalla Group acquired Magma Fincorp as Group CFO
Govt paid Rs 164.5 cr to Infosys for new I-T portal: Chaudhary
Infosys admitted glitches in I-T portal, resolving them: Finance Ministry
-
The Lok Sabha on Tuesday is likely to discuss and pass the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha last week.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Bill for amendment to the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, the Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959 and the Company Secretaries Act, 1980. She will also move that the Bill be passed by the Lok Sabha.
Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras is likely to move a motion for election of two members for the Council of the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) from the Lok Sabha.
Report of the committee of absence of members from sitting of the House will be also present in the Lower house.
Amit Shah is to lay the paper related to the Ministry of Cooperation. Union Ministers Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahald Singh Patel, Ramdas Athawale, Niranjan Jyoti, Nityanand Rai, Pankaj Chaudhary, Shobha Karandlaje, Kailash Choudhary, B.L. Verma, Ajay Kumar, Pratima Bhoumik, Dr L. Murugan will also lay paper of their respective ministry.
Twelfth report of the Committee on Estimates (2021-22) on the subject 'Review of Progress of all AIIMS' pertaining to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will also be presented.
Report of the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing (2021-22) on 'The Pesticide Management Bill, 2020' of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare) is also presented in the Lok Sabha.
Anubhav Mohanty to call the attention of the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports on the subject 'Khelo India Scheme and sports infrastructure'.
Under rule 193, Congress member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Trinamool Congress Saugata Roy to raise the discussion on price rise.
Further discussion in the Lok Sabha will take place on climate change which was raised by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi last week under rule 193.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU