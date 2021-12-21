LS likely to pass amendments to laws governing CAs, company secretaries

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday is likely to discuss and pass the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha last week.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Bill for amendment to the Act, 1949, the Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959 and the Company Secretaries Act, 1980. She will also move that the Bill be passed by the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras is likely to move a motion for election of two members for the Council of the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) from the Lok Sabha.

Report of the committee of absence of members from sitting of the House will be also present in the Lower house.

Amit Shah is to lay the paper related to the Ministry of Cooperation. Union Ministers Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahald Singh Patel, Ramdas Athawale, Niranjan Jyoti, Nityanand Rai, Pankaj Chaudhary, Shobha Karandlaje, Kailash Choudhary, B.L. Verma, Ajay Kumar, Pratima Bhoumik, Dr L. Murugan will also lay paper of their respective ministry.

Twelfth report of the Committee on Estimates (2021-22) on the subject 'Review of Progress of all AIIMS' pertaining to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will also be presented.

Report of the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing (2021-22) on 'The Pesticide Management Bill, 2020' of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare) is also presented in the Lok Sabha.

Anubhav Mohanty to call the attention of the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports on the subject 'Khelo India Scheme and sports infrastructure'.

Under rule 193, Congress member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Trinamool Congress Saugata Roy to raise the discussion on price rise.

Further discussion in the Lok Sabha will take place on climate change which was raised by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi last week under rule 193.

