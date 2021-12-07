Govt's goal is every district must have at least one medical college: PM

-
ALSO READ
Statsguru: Four charts explain how gender-equal are India's elections
Berth secured: Wealthy candidates get to be ministers after state elections
Assembly elections: BJP takes stock of state of affairs after setbacks
India gears up for robot campaigners in 2022 Assembly elections
Women's participation in elections has exceeded that of men: CEC Chandra
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the development works in Uttar Pradesh and said that the government's goal is that every district of the country must have at least one medical college soon.
Prime Minister Modi inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 9600 crores on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.
Governor Anandiben Patel and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event.
Speaking at an event in Gorakhpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "After independence till the beginning of this century, there was only one AIIMS in the country. Former Prime Minister of India, Atal ji had approved six more AIIMS during his time. Work is going on across the country to build 16 new AIIMS for the last seven years. Our goal is that every district of the country must have at least one medical college."
Lauding the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government, the Prime Minister said, "When there is a government that worries about the oppressed and deprived sections, then it works hard and even yields results. The program in Gorakhpur today is a proof of the fact that nothing is impossible for new India when it becomes determined."
Appreciating the Uttar Pradesh government for the unprecedented work they have done for the sugarcane farmers in the past years, the Prime Minister mentioned that the remunerative price for sugarcane farmers, recently increased by Rs 350.
"We stopped misuse of urea. We did 100 per cent neem coating of urea. We have given soil health cards to crores of farmers so that they can know what kind of fertilizer is needed for their farm. We laid emphasis on increasing the production of urea. We reopened several closed fertilizer plants," the Prime Minister said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU