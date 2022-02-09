Grave violations of constitution in Karnataka: Owaisi on 'hijab' row

-
ALSO READ
EAM speaks to German counterpart on evacuation challenges in Afghanistan
Quad is very much for real, moved very effectively and well: EAM Jaishankar
Will rename Mumbai-Karnataka region as Kittur Karnataka: CM Bommai
Corp affairs ministry grants companies two months extension to hold AGMs
Karnataka CM sets 2024 deadline to complete Phase-2 of Metro Rail
-
Condemning the Karnataka 'hijab' row, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that grave violations of the constitution are being committed in the state.
"I pray that our sisters fighting for their right to wear hijab are successful in their fight. Grave violations of the Constitution's Articles 15, 19 and 21 are being committed in Karnataka. I condemn this decision of Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government," said Owaisi while addressing a public rally in Sarai Tarin in Uttar Pradesh.
Several protests have erupted in Karnataka after some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab (a headscarf worn by Muslim women) on February 4.
The students at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district alleged that they had been barred from attending classes.
The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.
Earlier on Tuesday, Minister of Higher Education Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana announced a three-day holiday in all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) in view of the Hijab row.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU