Congress' Margaret Alva criticises senior leaders of party in Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
Cong to issue party prez polls notification; contest likely after 2 decades
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to launch 100 days' employment scheme in urban areas
Majority believe Rajasthan govt has been failing on law & order: Report
'Some leaders' instigating party workers; Ashok Gehlot takes a dig at Pilot
Ashok Gehlot is Sonia Gandhi's choice to 'lead' Congress, say reports
-
Veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva has slammed senior leaders of the party in Rajasthan and asked them to shun personal ambition.
Without taking names, she said the happenings were disappointing.
"The events unfolding in #Rajasthan are deeply disappointing, unfortunate & unnecessary. Senior leaders in the state must be prepared to sacrifice personal ambition & take their cue from @RahulGandhi who has shown what the Congress needs the most right now is selfless service," tweeted Alva on Monday.
The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting called on Sunday at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence was cancelled as more than 90 MLAs loyal to the Gehlot threatened to resign, while demanding the new CM face be picked from their group.
"The MLAs want either Gehlot or his pick to be Chief Minister instead of Sachin Pilot," Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas told the media.
Gehlot reportedly received a call from Rajya Sabha MP K.C. Venugopal, who asked him to "handle the situation" but the Chief Minister told the Congress' central leadership that it was "not in his hands".
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Pilot, meanwhile, is believed to be the central leaders' choice for the chief ministerial position.
A delegation from the Gehlot camp went to meet senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, who is in Jaipur as an observer for the CLP meeting.
These include state Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Mahesh Joshi.
Maken, speaking to the media, said: "We are not going to Delhi as of now. We have been asked to take feedback from each and every single MLA."
Meanwhile, sources said that the Congress high command has called both Gehlot and Pilot to Delhi.
--IANS
miz/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 09:37 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU