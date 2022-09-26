JUST IN
Congress' Margaret Alva criticises senior leaders of party in Rajasthan
Mamata-led Trinamool Congress spent big for Goa polls, drew blank
Every child in Gujarat will prosper if AAP comes to power: Kejriwal
Aaditya Thackeray blames Shinde govt, Sena rebels for loss of Vedanta plant
Shinde faction posts Sule's photo sitting in CM chair; NCP files complaint
Kejriwal, Mann to visit poll-bound Gujarat on Sunday to hold meetings
We will not oppose if Sachin Pilot is made CM: Raj minister Rajendra Gudha
Vedanta project shifted to Gujarat: Aaditya to lead Sena protest on Sep 24
BJP lying on Vedanta semiconductor plant that went to Gujarat: Uddhav
CM Shinde and I will play like a fast-paced T20 match: Devendra Fadnavis
You are here: Home » Politics » News » West
Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to unveil new political party in a press meet today
Business Standard

Congress' Margaret Alva criticises senior leaders of party in Rajasthan

Veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva has slammed senior leaders of the party in Rajasthan and asked them to shun personal ambition

Topics
Indian National Congress | Margaret Alva | Rajasthan government

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Margaret Alva
Senior Congress Leader Margaret Alva (Photo: PTI)

Veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva has slammed senior leaders of the party in Rajasthan and asked them to shun personal ambition.

Without taking names, she said the happenings were disappointing.

 

"The events unfolding in #Rajasthan are deeply disappointing, unfortunate & unnecessary. Senior leaders in the state must be prepared to sacrifice personal ambition & take their cue from @RahulGandhi who has shown what the Congress needs the most right now is selfless service," tweeted Alva on Monday.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting called on Sunday at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence was cancelled as more than 90 MLAs loyal to the Gehlot threatened to resign, while demanding the new CM face be picked from their group.

"The MLAs want either Gehlot or his pick to be Chief Minister instead of Sachin Pilot," Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas told the media.

Gehlot reportedly received a call from Rajya Sabha MP K.C. Venugopal, who asked him to "handle the situation" but the Chief Minister told the Congress' central leadership that it was "not in his hands".

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Pilot, meanwhile, is believed to be the central leaders' choice for the chief ministerial position.

A delegation from the Gehlot camp went to meet senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, who is in Jaipur as an observer for the CLP meeting.

These include state Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Mahesh Joshi.

Maken, speaking to the media, said: "We are not going to Delhi as of now. We have been asked to take feedback from each and every single MLA."

Meanwhile, sources said that the Congress high command has called both Gehlot and Pilot to Delhi.

--IANS

miz/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian National Congress

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 09:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU