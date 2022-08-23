JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » West

Sisodia has recording of BJP leader who offered to drop cases: Report
Business Standard

Gujarat Congress is full of chaos and groupism, says turncoat ex-MLA

Mahendrasinh Baraiya, a former Congress MLA who recently joined the BJP along with his supporters, told mediapersons that the state Congress doesn't value its workers

Topics
Indian National Congress | Gujarat | MLAs

IANS  |  Gandhinagar 

Congress forms screening committee for West Bengal elections

Mahendrasinh Baraiya, a former Congress MLA who recently joined the BJP along with his supporters, told mediapersons on Monday that the state Congress doesn't value its workers.

"Groupism is rampant in the Congress, which does not value its workers and leaders, whereas there is peace in the BJP and that is why I decided to join the saffron camp," Baraiya said.

Giving one more reason to join the BJP, the former Congress MLA said, "I am impressed with the development work and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The commitment of the saffron party leaders inspired me to join the BJP."

Baraiya also said that he joined the BJP without any prior condition.

"Whatever work or assignment the party gives, I would be happy to carry them out," he added.

--IANS

har/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 07:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU