Gujarat Congress is full of chaos and groupism, says turncoat ex-MLA

Mahendrasinh Baraiya, a former Congress MLA who recently joined the BJP along with his supporters, told mediapersons on Monday that the state Congress doesn't value its workers.
"Groupism is rampant in the Congress, which does not value its workers and leaders, whereas there is peace in the BJP and that is why I decided to join the saffron camp," Baraiya said.
Giving one more reason to join the BJP, the former Congress MLA said, "I am impressed with the development work and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The commitment of the saffron party leaders inspired me to join the BJP."
Baraiya also said that he joined the BJP without any prior condition.
"Whatever work or assignment the party gives, I would be happy to carry them out," he added.
