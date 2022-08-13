JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

White House NSA Jake Sullivan calls attack on Salman Rushdie 'appalling'
Business Standard

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: Home Minister Shah hoists tricolour at residence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hoisted the tricolour at his residence here as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and asked citizens to do the same.

Topics
Amit Shah | Independence Day

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Amit Shah
Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hoisted the tricolour at his residence here as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and asked citizens to do the same.

Shah also paid tributes to the fallen heroes.

"Tiranga is our pride. It unites and inspires ever Indian. On PM Narendra Modi ji's clarion call of 'Har Ghar Tiranga', hoisted a tiranga at my residence in New Delhi today and paid tributes to our valorous heroes who sacrificed everything for the motherland," he said in a message.

The home minister appealed to all the countrymen to hoist the national flag at their homes from August 13 to 15 and be a part of this campaign to "awaken the spirit of patriotism in every heart".

He also called upon the people to upload their photos with the tricolour on http://harghartiranga.com and inspire others for the same.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 13:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU