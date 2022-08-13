Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: Home Minister Shah hoists tricolour at residence

-
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hoisted the tricolour at his residence here as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and asked citizens to do the same.
Shah also paid tributes to the fallen heroes.
"Tiranga is our pride. It unites and inspires ever Indian. On PM Narendra Modi ji's clarion call of 'Har Ghar Tiranga', hoisted a tiranga at my residence in New Delhi today and paid tributes to our valorous heroes who sacrificed everything for the motherland," he said in a message.
The home minister appealed to all the countrymen to hoist the national flag at their homes from August 13 to 15 and be a part of this campaign to "awaken the spirit of patriotism in every heart".
He also called upon the people to upload their photos with the tricolour on http://harghartiranga.com and inspire others for the same.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
