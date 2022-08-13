Kejriwal is Election Bee: Sambit Patra attacks Delhi CM over 'freebie' row

-
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit North Gujarat today ahead of assembly polls
Gujarat polls: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit North Gujarat on August 10
'No one is Queen Victoria or Prince': Sambit Patra on Congress' protests
Kejriwal in Gujarat today, to announce another pre-poll 'guarantee'
Gujarat Congress is going to merge with BJP soon: Arvind Kejriwal
-
Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over 'Rewari culture'.
"Arvind Kejriwal traps people by giving them grains," Sambit Patra alleged.
BJP held a press conference at party headquarter in Delhi and the spokesperson was addressing the media.
Freebies are not only meant for the poor but for all, their main purpose is to grab power. Such schemes are not beneficial for the country in the long run and have only short-term benefits for one person and one political party, he claimed.
Explaining the differences between 'freebies' and welfare schemes, Patra said, "Welfare schemes are aimed at a specific target group that is for making them self-dependent and economically empowered and working towards the economically weaker section comes under the ambit of 'Benefit' and freebies mean short-term benefits that only benefits Kejriwal and his party."
"Kejriwal has just one goal to establish the prominence of AAP in the country, to fulfil their ambitions, and to carry forward their aspirations. That is why he is presenting lies day after day," he further said.
"Freebies are baits to lure so that the ambitions of Arvind Kejriwal get fulfilled. He acts as if he is worried for the entire world but he is worried only about himself, only about the benefits of "Main, "Mera" and "Meri Party", the BJP leader added.
The 'freebie' controversy started when lashing out at Arvind Kejariwal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in July, had said, "This 'Revdi' culture (or the freebies culture) is dangerous for the development of the country. Those with Revdi culture will never build new expressways, new airports, or defence corridors for you. Together, we have to defeat this mentality, remove Revdi culture from the politics of the country."Responding to this, Kejriwal addressed a rally in Gujarat on earlier on Sunday and had said, "These people abuse me saying that 'Kejriwal is looting money, distributing free revdis'. Kejriwal is not going to Swiss banks with money, he is not wasting public money on the public.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU