JUST IN
I believe in tapasya; want to share people's suffering while walking: Rahul
I'm sent by God to end Kansa's descendants: Kejriwal on Gujarat posters
After CBI, I'm expecting ED: Tejashwi on fresh charge sheet against parents
Nitish says Prashant Kishor had asked him to merge JD(U) with Congress
No party has ideology, intention, strength to fight BJP: J P Nadda
Both poll contenders people of stature, neither can be controlled: Rahul
Will implement Udaipur Declaration if I win, says Mallikarjun Kharge
Calling Kharge or Tharoor remote control is insulting, says Rahul Gandhi
Tharoor dismisses talk of withdrawing from Congress president poll race
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar frowns upon CBI charge sheet against Lalu Yadav
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
After CBI, I'm expecting ED: Tejashwi on fresh charge sheet against parents
I believe in tapasya; want to share people's suffering while walking: Rahul
Business Standard

I'm sent by God to end Kansa's descendants: Kejriwal on Gujarat posters

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he was born on Janmashtami and God has given him a special task to finish off "descendants" of demon Kansa

Topics
Arvind Kejriwal | Gujarat | AAP government

Press Trust of India  |  Vadodara 

Centre not allowing MCD polls; will approach court: Delhi CM in Assembly

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he was born on Janmashtami and God has given him a special task to finish off "descendants" of demon Kansa on a day posters calling him "anti-Hindu" surfaced in Gujarat.

Claiming that the posters and banners have used words which are insulting to God, the Delhi chief minister said that the people of Gujarat will not pardon those who have used such words.

"I would like to tell them that I was born on Krishna Janmashtami. And God has sent me with a special task-- to finish off these descendants of Kansa, to rid the public of corruption and hooligans," he said.

"We will work together to fulfil God's desire. God is with me. People are with me. People want a change, which is why they are so upset," he said on the first day of his latest visit to poll-bound Gujarat.

Banners terming Kejriwal "anti-Hindu" and showing him wearing a skull cap surfaced in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara cities on Saturday.

Along with Kejriwal's pictures, some banners carried lines like "I consider Hindu religion as madness", while some others had an "anti-Hindu Kejriwal go back" message.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Arvind Kejriwal

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 20:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU