I'm sent by God to end Kansa's descendants: Kejriwal on Gujarat posters

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi's posters up at AAP plantation event: Gopal Rai cries foul
BJP putting up anti-AAP posters to hide its failures in Gujarat, says AAP
Will Guj Assembly be dissolved for poll announcement, Kejriwal asks BJP
'PayCM' posters with CM's photo surface in Bengaluru, Bommai orders inquiry
Don't quit BJP but work for AAP internally: Kejriwal tells Gujarat workers
-
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he was born on Janmashtami and God has given him a special task to finish off "descendants" of demon Kansa on a day posters calling him "anti-Hindu" surfaced in Gujarat.
Claiming that the posters and banners have used words which are insulting to God, the Delhi chief minister said that the people of Gujarat will not pardon those who have used such words.
"I would like to tell them that I was born on Krishna Janmashtami. And God has sent me with a special task-- to finish off these descendants of Kansa, to rid the public of corruption and hooligans," he said.
"We will work together to fulfil God's desire. God is with me. People are with me. People want a change, which is why they are so upset," he said on the first day of his latest visit to poll-bound Gujarat.
Banners terming Kejriwal "anti-Hindu" and showing him wearing a skull cap surfaced in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara cities on Saturday.
Along with Kejriwal's pictures, some banners carried lines like "I consider Hindu religion as madness", while some others had an "anti-Hindu Kejriwal go back" message.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 20:17 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU