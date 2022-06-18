Indian Constitution is not only a book but an idea and commitment: PM Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that stories of many forgotten freedom fighters and incidents related to the struggle for India's independence are being brought forth during the ongoing 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.
Speaking at the release of veteran journalist Ram Bahadur Rai's book, 'Bharatiya Samvidhan: Ankahi Kahani' (Indian Constitution: Untold stories), Modi stressed that it will give a fillip to this campaign and will make the country's memory of the past stronger in the future.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh were among those present at the event, while Modi made the remarks in a video address.
Praising the book, the prime minister said it introduces readers to various aspects of the Constitution.
He expressed confidence that it will present the Constitution in a broader way and give a new dimension to the mindset of the country's youth studying India's independence struggle.
India's Constitution is not merely a book but is an idea and commitment, and also a tribute to the nation's confidence in its independence, he said
Modi noted duties and rights are related, and an emphasis on duties "strengthens our rights as well".
Observing that the book has been released on a day when the then President Rajendra Prasad had given his nod to the first amendment made to the Constitution, he said the development only showed the Constitution's dynamism.
