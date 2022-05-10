Delhi BJP demands renaming of roads named after Mughal emperors in Lutyen's

-
ALSO READ
Mughal Gardens to open for general public from February 12 to March 16
Mughal Gardens to open until March 16; visitor cap raised to 300 per slot
Private sector invests Rs 15,164 cr in roads till November this fiscal
Congress questions PM's 'silence' on China renaming places in Arunachal
Thousands of e-autos to ply on Delhi roads in next 2 months: Kailash Gahlot
-
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday demanded New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to change the names of half a dozen streets bearing names of Mughal emperors and rename them after Maharshi Valmiki, Maharana Pratap, General Bipin Rawat, and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.
The demand by Gupta comes days after a proposal was sent by the Delhi BJP to the Kejriwal government urging it to rename 40 villages including Humayunpur, Yusuf Sarai, Begumpur, Saidul Ajab, Hauz Khas among others after freedom fighters, martyrs, Delhi riot victims, famous artistes, and sportsperson of the country.
In his letter to the NDMC chairman, the Delhi BJP president said despite several years of Independence, names of some roads in Delhi symbolised "slavery".
Gupta demanded Tughlaq Road to be renamed after Guru Gobind Singh and Babar Lane after revolutionary Khudiram Bose.
He further suggested that Aurangzeb Lane should be renamed as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane, Humayun Road as Maharshi Valmiki Road and Shahjahan Road as General Bipin Rawat Road.
"It is our demand that Tughlaq that symbolises slavery be changed to Guru Gobind Singh Marg for paying tribute to the great figure," Gupta said.
He also demanded renaming Akbar Road after Maharana Pratap who fought the Mughals and was considered "pride of Hindus" on the Rajput icon's 482nd birth anniversary.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU