Jamia Nagar, Kalkaji to get state-of-the-art school buildings: Atishi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi government is constructing a new state-of-the-art school building in Jamia Nagar and a new academic block at the government co-ed Senior Secondary school in Kalkaji, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Thursday.

Atishi, along with the PWD officials, inspected the under-construction school building in Batla house and the government school in Kalkaji's G-Block on Thursday and instructed the officials to complete the remaining work on both buildings as soon as possible.

"Delhi government schools have transformed from 'tent waale schools' to schools with magnificent buildings. It is due to the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that today a new school is being constructed in the highly populated and congested lanes of Jamia Nagar. This school will ensure quality education for thousands of children in the locality," Atishi said.

According to the Delhi government, 95 per cent of the construction work of the school has been completed in Jamia Nagar. The school building will have 60 classrooms, science labs, and a library.

The construction work of the school in Kalkaji too is in its final stage. It is a four-storey building block with 28 classrooms, multi-purpose rooms, and labs equipped with modern facilities.

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 20:55 IST

