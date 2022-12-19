JUST IN
BJP set to unveil Savarkar's photo at K'taka Assembly hall, Cong protests

The protests before the commencement of the session is indicative of a stormy winter session

IANS  |  Belagavi (Karnataka) 

LoP Siddaramaiah and other Congress MLAs protest outside the Assembly against the installation of a portrait of VD Savarkar in the Assembly hall
Karnataka unit of Congress on Monday staged a protest against the state BJP's decision to install a picture of the controversial freedom fighter Veer Savarkar in the Legislative Assembly at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here.

Condemning the proposed move of installing Savarkar's picture right behind the Speakers' Chair, senior Congress MLAs, including the Opposition leader of Siddaramaiah, state party President D.K. Shivakumar staged a protest in the Assembly.

The ruling BJP is all set to unveil photographs, including that of Savarkar, inside the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Monday, the first day of the session.

The protests before the commencement of the session is indicative of a stormy winter session. This is the last session for the ruling BJP as the elections are scheduled to be held in three months.

In a letter, Siddramaiah had urged Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri to install photographs of social reformers, saints and great personalities like Maharshi Valmiki, Basavanna, Kanakadasa, Shishunala Sharif, Narayanaguru, Ambedkar, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Kuvempu, Vallabh Bhai Patel.

He maintained that through these photographs, legislators and the common public will get inspiration. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after arriving in Belagavi commented on the controversy of Veer Savarkar's photo in Suvarna Soudha maintained that it is the discretion of the Speaker of the house.

CM Bommai also maintained that he would discuss the matter with the Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri and Siddaramaiah.

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 13:26 IST

