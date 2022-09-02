Jammu will emerge as new model of sustainable development, says LG

Jammu will emerge as a new model of in the next few years, Lt Governor said on Thursday.

As many as 3,506 development projects were completed in the winter capital Jammu in the last financial year, while 4,115 projects will be completed during the current financial year, he said.

Inaugurating the recommencement of balance work of Tawi Barrage here, he said the ambitious project, which was delayed for more than a decade, will enhance scenic beauty, increase tourism potential of the city of temples and ensure creation of recreational spots for people.

Today's initiative is a part of the government's endeavour to develop urban centres as engines of economic growth and make the cities ecologically and economically sustainable.

"The new and robust infrastructure will cater to tourists as well as the local population, making citizens partners in the conservation and development of water bodies, he said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are making constant improvements in the basic facilities to meet the modern needs and aspirations of the people of J&K, Sinha said.

I can confidently say that in the coming few years, the city of Jammu will emerge as a new model of sustainable development, he said.

In this financial year, he said the capex budget for the development of Jammu district is about Rs 1,443 crore and we have set a target to complete 4,115 development projects.

Sinha said project delays have hampered the economy of the region and kept basic facilities away from people. Project delays were earlier considered a norm but now, they are a thing of the past, he said.

J&K has achieved new strides in project implementation. While only 9,229 projects were completed in 2018-19, more than 50,000 projects have been completed in 2021-22, registering a substantial five-fold increase, he said.

After August 2019, under the guidance of the prime minister, the development of has become top priority of the government.

Our major concern at the same time has also been to ensure that the aesthetic and cultural heritage of the UT is preserved and protected, Sinha said.

The proposed Tawi Barrage will create a pondage of 1.41 million cubic metres and the project is scheduled to be commissioned by mid July 2023.

The Lt Governor also called on the stakeholders to tap the potential of water sports in the Tawi which will generate opportunities for commercial activities and create employment avenues for the local population.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)