JKCA scam case: NC says Farooq shall stick to truth, vindicate himself

-
ALSO READ
Srinagar court summons Farooq Abdullah in JKCA scam case on August 27
ED attaches property worth Rs 2.75 crore in JKCA money laundering case
Farooq Abdullah declines to be joint opposition's presidential candidate
ED summons former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
ED grills Farooq Abdullah for over 3 hours in cricket money laundering case
-
The National Conference on Tuesday said its president Farooq Abdullah will always stick to the truth and vindicate himself in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association money laundering case.
The Srinagar MP will cooperate with the investigation agencies, it said.
This comes days after the principal district and sessions judge, Srinagar summoned Abdullah on August 27 on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him and others in the JKCA money laundering case.
Abdullah was questioned by the ED for over three hours here on May 31.
"Dr Farooq Abdullah shall always stick to the truth, no matter how stories are fabricated, truth manipulated and dissent suppressed however he will cooperate with the agencies and vindicate himself," the National Conference said in a tweet.
Abdullah was JKCA president from 2001 to 2012. The scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED is about alleged financial misappropriation between 2004 and 2009.
The ED has already attached properties worth over Rs 21 crore in the case. These include Rs 11.86 crore of immovable assets of Abdullah.
The ED claimed its probe so far has "revealed that Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, in connivance with other office-bearers of the JKCA, had misappropriated JKCA funds to the tune of Rs 51.90 crore and utilised proceeds of crime for settling his personal and business liabilities".
It initiated the money laundering probe against JKCA office-bearers on the basis of a case registered at the Rammunshi Bagh police station here.
The case was later transferred to the CBI on the high court's directions.
The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the case against former JKCA office-bearers for misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 43.69 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU