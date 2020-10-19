Kamal Nath's derogatory comment an insult to all the daughters: CM Chouhan

-
ALSO READ
Kamal Nath cheated public, was necessary for his govt to go: Scindia
Scindia's shadow on MP govt; road ahead is tough for Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Congress leader calls Jyotiraditya Scindia, his father Madhavrao 'traitors'
Had turned down Madhya Pradesh Dy CM's post offered by Congress: Scindia
BJP should give account of 15 years of rule in Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath
-
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday lashed out at former Chief Minister Kamal Nath for making a derogatory comment on BJP leader and cabinet Minister Imarti Devi and said Congress leader's comment is an insult to all the daughters and sisters of the state.
Chauhan will observe 'Maun Vrat' from 10 am to 12 pm on Monday.
Nath is using objectionable words for a daughter who served Congress for so long, Chouhan said.
"It is an insult to not only Imarti Devi but also to Madhya Pradesh's daughters and sisters. Kamal Nath is using objectionable words for a daughter who served Congress for so long. It is a country where Mahabharat took place when Draupadi was disrespected. People won't tolerate it. Shame on him," Chouhan told ANI.
"I am distressed by the fact that the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh has used derogatory words for our present minister who served Congress for years, who rose from labourer to ministerial position," he added.
Chouhan will sit on a silent protest from 10 am to 12 pm on Monday (today) against Nath's comment on Imarti Devi.
In the run-up to Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly by-polls, former chief minister Kamal Nath referred to BJP leader Imarti Devi as an "item", sparking a controversy.
"Suresh Raje ji hamare ummeedvar hai...yeh uske jaise nah hai...kya hai uska naam ... main kya uska naam lun? ...apko toh mujhe pehle savdhan karna chahiye tha ... yeh kya item hai... (Our candidate is not like her... what's her name? You know her better and should have warned me earlier... What an item!), Kamal Nath said in Hindi while the crowd called out Imarti Devi's name.
Twenty-eight assembly seats will go for by-polls in Madhya Pradesh on November 3.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU